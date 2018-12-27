2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, 2020 Porsche Taycan, 2019 Audi A6: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh



2019 Audi A6

A prototype for the next-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been spotted again. The styling will be evolutionary but it looks like the new S sedan will be lower and wider than its predecessor, which should give it an impressive stance.

Porsche's first electric car, the Taycan, is on track for a launch in late 2019, and like other models from the Porsche lineup the Taycan will come with varying performance levels. We've just learned that the top level will carry Porsche's Turbo badge, which so far has only featured on models that are actually turbocharged.

Audi has a redesigned A6 on its hands, one that is bigger, more dynamic and much more advanced than its predecessor. It's also much more distinctive looking, and with a starting price of $59,895, it isn't a bad deal either.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

