2019 Lincoln Continental, 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA, 2020 VW ID Neo: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh



2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition

Lincoln has finally put to rest all of the rumors by rolling out a Continental with rear-opening doors, or “coach” doors as the brand refers to them. They feature on a special-edition Continental sporting a stretched wheelbase and limited production run of just 80 cars. Lincoln has told us, however, that its coach doors could feature on a volume model, assuming the wheelbase is long enough.

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed the world debut of its redesigned CLA will take place at next month's 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Mercedes has also released a shadowy teaser shot but we already have a pretty good idea thanks to our spy shots of prototypes.

The first prototypes for Volkswagen's electric car based on the ID Neo hatchback have been spotted. The production model mostly stays true to the concept though naturally there are some changes, too. The car is scheduled to enter production late next year but don't look for it in local showrooms. Instead, the first ID model here will be a small crossover SUV due in 2020.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

