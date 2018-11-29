Ferrari builds bespoke SP3JC roadster on bones of F12 tdf

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The most loyal of loyal Ferrari customers are sometimes provided the opportunity to commission their own coach-built Prancing Horse via a program known as Special Projects.

There have been some real beauties over the years, such as 2016's 458 MM Speciale, as well as some oddball creations that leave you wondering how the designs were approved. We won't name names.

Thankfully, the latest from Ferrari's Special Projects program tends toward the former, though the color choice could have been better. However, there's a reason for the odd mix as you'll find out below.

The car is an open-top version of the F12 tdf and goes by the name SP3JC. According to Ferrari, the car's owner wanted a pure and uncompromising roadster with V-12 power, like those the Italian firm built in the 1950s and '60s.

The SP3JC features a very muscular stance with dynamic sculpturing on the flanks designed to emphasise the front-engine layout, a distinctive air intake outline at the front, and a dramatic rear fascia with horizontal slashes contributing to a wider stance.

The owner's passion for Pop Art is what led to the contrasting exterior colors. Specifically, there's a mix of Azzurro Met and Giallo Modena over the main Bianco Italia base. The theme continues into the cabin with seats trimmed in blue leather with a white insert. The blue leather extends to the lower dashboard and the color is picked up in the contrasting stitching to the rest of the interior trim.

Ferrari's Special Projects cars don't tend to feature mechanical upgrades, and this is certainly true of the SP3JC. It means the 6.3-liter V-12 peeking through the hood window dishes out 770 horsepower and 520 pound-feet of torque.