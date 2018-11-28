2020 Porsche 911, 2020 Lincoln Aviator, 2019 Mazda 3: Today's Car News

Nov 28, 2018
2020 Porsche 911

2020 Porsche 911

It's finally here. The 992-generation Porsche 911 was unveiled overnight and we have all the juicy details. Only the Carrera S and Carrera 4S trims have been revealed but you can count on Porsche eventually adding close to two dozen all up.

We also were treated to the reveal of Lincoln's revived Aviator. The mid-size crossover SUV has been developed alongside a redesigned Ford Explorer that's also coming soon, and one of the powertrains is a plug-in hybrid setup boasting 450 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque.

Mazda has a new generation of the 3 compact on its hands. The car, which will once again be available in sedan and hatch body styles, has been announced with several engines including a diesel and the much-hyped SkyActiv-X which promises diesel-like fuel economy but with the cleaner emissions of a gas engine.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S officially revealed: Here it is

2020 Lincoln Aviator ready to make a mark in the luxury market

2019 Mazda 3 brings premium looks, tech to compact segment

Self-driving Volvo trucks to transport stone from Norwegian rock quarry

Rivian R1S debuts with 410 miles of range: What the Tesla Model X should've been

Toyota Prius AWD-e earns 50 mpg with all-weather treads

2019 Honda Passport crossover SUV bows at 2018 LA auto show

2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe review

Italian plant will reportedly build sub-Renegade sized Jeep model

2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid aims for 50 mpg—Prius tech meets frugal mainstream

