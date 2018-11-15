2019 Cadillac CT6, 2019 Ford GT, 2019 Mazda 3: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Mazda 3 hatchback spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Cadillac's CT6 flagship sedan has just undergone a mid-cycle update for 2019. Unfortunately for fans of electrification, the plug-in hybrid model will no longer be part of the lineup, at least in North America.

If you were knocked back from Ford's application program for the GT, you can now bid on one of the supercars at an upcoming auction. Ford is offering up the 2019 GT Heritage Edition model with the VIN ending in 001, with all proceeds from the sale going to charity.

A redesigned Mazda 3 is set to debut next week at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show, however a prototype has just been spotted and reveals many of the details. The prototype is for the hatchback but a sedan is also coming.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

