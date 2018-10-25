Jaguar Land Rover finally offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto





2019 Jaguar I-Pace S

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto continue to spread across automakers' infotainment systems. The latest to gain integration? Jaguar Land Rover.

The automaker announced Tuesday that Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality will finally be optional for any vehicle equipped with the InControl Touch Pro and Touch Pro Duo infotainment systems. Both will be standard equipment on the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace, however.

The option will come in the form of a "Smartphone Pack." The package will be offered on every 2019 Jaguar and Land Rover vehicle when equipped with the proper infotainment system. The automaker said that, depending on the particular model, the Smartphone Pack will either be a "port" or a factory-installed option costing around $300.

InControl Touch Pro was first introduced in 2016 and did away with buttons in favor of a tablet-like style measuring 10 inches. InTouch Duo Pro builds upon the original system with a dual-touchscreen unit for the upper and lower portion of the center stack. It also controls HVAC systems aside from all important controls. The InTouch Duo Pro first debuted with the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar; the infotainment system is standard on the 2019 I-Pace.

Apple CarPlay, in particular, has caused a flurry of positive news after the most recent software update for iPhone users granted more third-party applications for the system. Now, users can choose Google Maps and Waze for their navigation needs, rather than Apple's own Maps application. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant is also in the middle of completely overhauling its Maps app after years of ho-hum performance.