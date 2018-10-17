2019 BMW X7, 2019 Audi A8, Iranian Lamborghini: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 BMW X7

BMW has launched biggest vehicle yet in the form of the 2019 X7. The full-size, three-row SUV is available to order now and will start delivery next March.

Audi's redesigned A8 is finally ready for its local launch, though sadly some of the cool features the car is designed with may not make the trip over from Germany. The key one is the much-hyped Level 3 self-driving capability. The reason? Regulations failing to keep up with the pace of technology.

In order to gain the knowledge to build world-class supercars, a company in Iran decided to build a Lamborghini Murciélago from scratch. The result is quite convincing, except that the Iranian car features a V-6 sourced from a Hyundai instead of a V-12.

2019 BMW X7 3-row SUV debuts: The bling comes standard

4 features the 2019 Audi A8 won't get, at least for now

Iranian team "reverse engineers" a Lamborghini Murciélago but forgets the V-12

Lyft expands monthly ride-hail subscription service nationwide

Next-gen Mazda 3 with spark-less engine tech to debut in November

2019 Hyundai Nexo: First drive of 380-mile fuel cell crossover utility

Ares turns Ferrari GTC4 Lusso into a modern 412

NHTSA investigating Ford F-series Super Duty tailgates for opening without warning

Terrafugia starts taking orders for first flying car

Teslas to get new self-driving, Autopilot chip in spring 2019