4 features the 2019 Audi A8 won't get, at least for now

The creamy-smooth 2019 Audi A8 full-size luxury sedan goes on sale in November in the U.S., but several slices of its very elaborate technical pie will arrive later. Some of the features may not hit U.S. shores at all, but that die is not yet cast.

Chock full of tech or shorn of the leading-edge stuff, the new A8's content level doesn't change our initial impression that the all-new A8 is a heavy-hitter in the dreadnaught luxe class. Here are four features in its toolkit that won’t come to the U.S. initially, and may not arrive at all.

Level 3 autonomous driving assistance

U.S. market A8s will have lane departure warning, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control that can bring the car to a stop as part of its Traffic Jam Assist package of Level 2 active driving assistance features. European A8s receive a Level 3 suite of capabilities, one of which is termed Traffic Jam Pilot. A so-equipped A8 can drive autonomously at speeds up to 37 mph and below, as long as the car reads a hard barrier to the left and a car ahead, and the driver can take over the reigns within 10 seconds when those criteria change. Those barriers can be a line of cars (hence Traffic Jam Pilot) or a Jersey wall on a freeway.

It is not Audi's decision to leave this feature out of the American car's package. With the growth of self-driving-car technology, regulations have thus far been handled state by state. One state may deem self-driving systems legal while an adjoining state says they are not. To create a national standard, the House passed the Safely Ensuring Lives Future Deployment and Research In Vehicle Evolution Act in 2017 and passed it to the Senate, but the bill has thus far stalled. A car company cannot put non-compliant vehicles on the road, so Audi's Level 3 Traffic Jam Pilot may indeed arrive on U.S shores, but the proper national regulations will have to be put in place first. It’s impossible to predict when that will happen.

Active suspension and side impact conditioning

Audi's new predictive active suspension in the A8 can virtually negate sizable bumps in the road proactively by using cameras that read road conditions ahead. Enabled by a 48-volt electrical system, the suspension's network of controls and air springs will vary ride height, and prevent dive under braking, squat under acceleration, and body roll in corners. But these chassis gymnastics won't be available immediately upon the A8's launch in November. Supplier ramp-up for components and final tuning by Audi will delay full production until next summer.

One of the features delayed as a result is side impact conditioning. Audi uses the 360-degree environment cameras in the side mirrors to detect if the car is going to be hit from the side. If it is, the predictive active suspension raises that side of the car so that the impact is more fully absorbed by the lower platform of the car at rocker panel height, rather than mid-door. This helps dissipate energy more directly into the car's major structure and also minimizes intrusion into the passenger area, thus making occupants safer.