BMW is ready with M Performance Parts for the new 3 Series

Oct 2, 2018
2019 bmw 3-Series M Performance parts

BMW has only just revealed its redesigned 2019 3-Series at the 2018 Paris auto show, yet the M division is ready to roll with some fresh parts. From style upgrades to real-deal performance bits, future 2019 3-Series owners have enticing options ahead of them.

On the looks side of things, the M division's new M Performance range has a handful of parts packing a visual punch. This includes both the exterior and interior styling. On the outside, the M Performance catalog offers a front splitter, rear spoiler, and rear diffuser. These can be spec'd in a black gloss, black matte, or carbon fiber finish. A set of carbon fiber mirror caps are also offered, as are side sills.

Inside the cabin, an M Performance steering wheel arrives with a red center stripe located at the 12 o'clock position. Behind it, a set of carbon fiber shift paddles balance nicely against the carbon fiber and Alcantara on the steering wheels. Down in the footwells sit a set of M Performance floor mats bearing a flag flying familiar M colors of blue, bluer, and red.

Let's move on to the more important bits though, as M Performance has a handful of parts that actually increase performance. Out back there's a set of M Performance tailpipes crafted in titanium and bits of carbon fiber. At each corner you can outfit the 3-Series with a larger brake kit that the automaker refers to as its 18-inch braking system.

The discs aren't actually 18 inches across. Rather, it means you need at least an 18-inch wheel to be able to use the brakes. The front rotors are 14.5 inches, which is still large...but not even the Lamborghini Urus has 18-inch rotors. Regardless, the upgraded brakes should work well compared to the stock stoppers. Even if they're not really the largest brakes ever fitted to a production car.

BMW fans can head to their local dealership in March 2019 to pick up the 2019 3-Series. While there, stop by the parts counter and make sure to grab some M Performance parts as well.

For more from the Paris auto show, head to our dedicated hub.

