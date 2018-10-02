2019 Audi R8 LMS, 2019 BMW 3-Series, 2019 Mercedes-AMG A35: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 BMW 3-Series, 2018 Paris auto show

Audi used this week's 2018 Paris auto show to preview updates for its R8 supercar. The preview came in the form of a race version wearing the updated body that will appear on the road car next year.

BMW used the French show to unveil a new 3-Series, the nameplate's seventh iteration. The new car is bigger and bolder than ever, and BMW is confident it will set the new standard in sport sedan qualities such as ride and handling when it hits showrooms next March.

Mercedes-AMG had its new A35 hot hatch on display. The car features a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with 302 horsepower and is almost as quick as the outgoing A45. As for the next A45, expect it to deliver over 400 horses.

