Vaughn Gittin Jr. and the Eagle Squadron Mustang roars at Goodwood

Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Ford Performance have built a special Mustang. It's called the Eagle Squadron Mustang, and it has a date with the auction block at The Gathering (formerly the Gathering of Eagles), a charity evening to support the Experimental Aircraft Association.

Before it goes to a new home however, Gittin and Ford have their bags packed for the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Eagle Squadron Mustang was there on Thursday to blitz the hill before it earns a hefty amount of cash for a good cause.

Gittin Jr. is good at getting sideways, as he's typically behind the wheel of his Formula Drift RTR Mustang. A number of RTR parts have found their way under the skin of the Eagle Squadron Mustang, and it now fires furiously forth with 700 horsepower. A supercharger spins up the 5.0-liter V-8 to aid in extra induction while the RTR wide-body kit and suspension bits give the car the appropriately angry stance it deserves.

This car is meant to pay homage to the original Eagle Squadron from WWII. It was formed of U.S. volunteer pilots that teamed up with the Royal Air Force to fly combat missions alongside the RAF. That includes missions near the airfields of Goodwood. So to honor them Ford built a Mustang that spits hot fire, to pay homage to pilots who flew Spitfires.

The Eagle Squadron Mustang is one in a long line of special Ford vehicles built to help the EAA. The automaker has lent a helping hand for the last 20 years, and this latest build marks the 10th one-off Mustang that will be auctioned off at The Gathering.

