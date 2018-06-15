Formula 1 vs Le Mans brakes, The Boring Company, last Dodge Demon: Car News Headlines

Follow Joel Add to circle



Final 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon rolls off the line at Brampton, Canada plant

With the 2018 running of the 24 Hours of LeMans upon us, there's no better time than now to compare the braking systems of Formula 1 and LMP1 race cars. The short take? F1 cars have the edge in braking distance, but LMP1 brakes have to deliver consistency over a longer period of time.

Elon Musk's The Boring Company was chosen by the Chicago Infrastructure Trust to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain a high-speed rail line called the Chicago Express Loop from downtown to the O'Hare airport.

The last 2018 Dodge Demon thundered off the assembly line in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, on May 30, 2018. Video of this momentous occasion now exists so all muscle car fans can watch the final Demon slowly make its way into existence.

