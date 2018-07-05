Listen to the Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 1LE rip, snort, and roar





Hennessey Performance Engineering's aftermarket answer to the Dodge Challenger Demon is the Chevrolet Camaro Exorcist. In a new video, we're treated to the sights and sounds that result when HPE applies its black magic to the Camaro ZL1 1LE.

The video is put together to showcase the raw power found in the Camaro Exorcist. To recap, HPE was able to massage 1,000 horsepower out of the ZL1's 6.2-liter LT4 V-8 engine, mostly thanks to a larger supercharger and intercooler system, which is dialed in to produce 14 psi of boost pressure. In all, 959 gloriously evil ponies make their way to the rear wheels.

We also know the standard Camaro ZL1 Exorcist will dust a Dodge Demon at the dragstrip. Previous HPE testing showed the Exorcist was able to top the Demon's 9.65-second time with a 9.57-second quarter-mile run. The Exorcist will also top out at 217 mph and reach 60 mph in just 2.1 seconds. But, we have to remember the Dodge Demon accomplished its accolades with a mere 840 hp.

Pricing for all the go-fast goodies will run customers $117,135, which includes the price of a donor Camaro ZL1. However, as the video shows, HPE will happily also apply the Exorcist treatment to the even more bonkers Camaro ZL1 1LE, the most track-focused Camaro of the sixth-generation pony car.

The 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE costs roughly $7,000 more than the Camaro ZL1, so expect a price tag in the mid $120,000 range for a ZL1 1LE Exorcist. And that's before an optional drag package, automatic transmission (another $9,950), or road-race pack. If those figures leave you sighing, just enjoy the video above.