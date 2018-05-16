Flouting possible legal agreement, somehow there's a new Ford GT heading to auction

May 16, 2018

2017 Ford GT for sale at Mecum Auctions

Enlarge Photo

Ford has been very particular about who can and cannot purchase a second-generation Ford GT, and how long owners must hang onto the car before it trades hands. Such scrutinizing conditions has us wondering why there's a new Ford GT heading to auction at Mecum Indianapolis this week.

Ford has previously given the OK to auction sales for charity, but private owners sending their car to auction is a big no-no in Ford's eyes. Recall, John Cena found himself in a web of legal trouble after Ford alleged the actor was flipping his 2017 GT. Per Cena's contract, he agreed to not sell the car for two years, according to Ford. However, after examining the lawsuit, Motor Authority found no mention of such a clause after scouring the other exhibits. We found no mention of a requirement to not sell the vehicle within the first 24 months.

John Cena with the 2017 Ford GT

John Cena with the 2017 Ford GT

Enlarge Photo

Motor Authority also reached out to Ford for comment on the pending auction of this particular 2017 GT, serial number 48 of 250 produced. A spokesman from Ford sounded just as perplexed as we were.

"We are aware of this situation and looking into it, however Ford does not comment on individual customer matters. What we can say is that all Ford GT customers sign contracts, which include an agreement not to sell the car for at least two years," said Ford spokesman Matt Leaver.

According to the car's auction docket, the GT shows 7 miles on the odometer and features an Ingot Silver exterior color with Black striping. The current owner selected the "Dark Energy" interior package. All GTs feature a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine making 647 horsepower. Power is sent to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission before heading to the rear wheels.

The base price for a Ford GT hovers around $450,000 before any extra build options. For example, Cena's vehicle totaled $460,000. We're not sure how much serial number 48 cost when new, but if the sale does proceed, it will be an excellent opportunity for someone to enter a very exclusive ownership club.

Well, maybe.

