Porsche 911 GT3 R, Lamborghini Marzal, Lister Lightning: Car News Headlines

News
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
1967 Lamborghini Marzal conceptEnlarge Photo
Porsche's 911 GT3 R race car has just been updated. The car is closely aligned to the 911 GT3 RS, with its 4.0-liter flat-6 said to be almost identical to the one in the road car.
Back in 1967, Lamborghini unveiled a concept car with see-through doors. The car is called the Marzal, and it's set to make a historic visit to Monte Carlo this weekend.
Lister is close to revealing a tuned version of the Jaguar F-Pace SVR. The British performance marque boasts that its version, to be called the Lightning, will be the world's fastest SUV.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Porsche 911 GT3 R race car revealed
Lamborghini Marzal concept to revisit Monaco
Lister Lightning promises to be world's fastest SUV
More turbo, more money: 2018 Fiat 500 price hiked to $16,245
Miami gives green light for Formula 1 race as early as 2019
2018 Honda Clarity Electric hits dealerships in California and Oregon with $199 lease deal
Zoyte preps a Range Rover Sport clone for the Chinese market
2018.5 Nissan Versa adds safety, convenience tech for modest $200 price hike
Owner of Ford Mustang that melted in Hawaii speaks out
NTSB launches investigation into another Tesla crash after it caught fire and killed two teens in Florida
Email This Page