Rolls-Royce Cullinan, VW Golf GTI TCR, Mercedes-Benz GLS: Today's Car News

2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Enlarge Photo

Rolls-Royce has entered the SUV race with a new model called the Cullinan. It starts almost $100k above the Bentley Bentayga and could quite possibly become the British brand's most popular model.

Volkswagen has revealed its fastest, most powerful Golf GTI in the nameplate's history. It's modeled after the GTI TCR race car and is headed for production later this year.

A prototype for Mercedes-Benz's next-generation GLS has been spotted again. The big SUV is expected to hit the market next year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury SUV revealed

290-horsepower VW Golf GTI TCR road car previewed by concept

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS spy shots and video

NHTSA tells owners of 2006 Ford Ranger, Mazda B-Series pickups to park their trucks

Durango Pursuit joins Dodge's police fleet offerings

EPA rates 2018 Jeep Wrangler turbo-4 gas mileage; plug-in, diesel to come later

New digital products will keep your Audi up to date

2019 Acura TLX review

Reggie Jackson to sell 19 of his cars at Indy auction

Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn: 188 miles is enough for electric cars; now prices must be cut