Kia Stinger, Infiniti EV platform, Abt Audi R8 art car: Car News Headlines

May 1, 2018
2018 Kia Stinger GT

2018 Kia Stinger GT

The Kia Stinger is your new performance bargain but the car isn't perfect. After spending an extended period of time with one, we've come up with a list of the good and the bad.

Almost all Infinitis will be underpinned by a new electrified platform that's set to spawn its first model in 2021. It means that every new Infiniti from that date will have some form of electrification.

German tuner and Audi motorsport partner Abt Sportsline has unveiled an R8 art car. It will be presented next week during the 2018 Wörthersee Tour tuning fest in Austria.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Living with the 2018 Kia Stinger GT: the good and the bad

Infiniti's new electrified platform will underpin almost entire range

Abt Sportsline readies Audi R8 art car for 2018 Wörthersee Tour

The ugly truth: rusty used cars aren't as safe as they were when new

Here's how Audi uses electric compressors to eliminate turbo lag

Subaru found cheating on fuel economy and emissions tests

DS electric car set for 2018 Paris auto show, full lineup to be electrified starting 2025

Less for more: 2018 Lexus RC earns Top Safety Pick+ award, unless ordered with pricey optional headlights

Bentley Mulsanne successor might go electric route

Washington State clean vehicle tax exemption to expire May 31

