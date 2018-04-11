2019 Jaguar F-Type preview

Apr 11, 2018
Follow Viknesh

2019 Jaguar F-Type

Jaguar's F-Type is now entering its sixth year on the market, which in the world of sports cars is bordering on senior citizenship.

Jaguar gave the F-Type a major overhaul last year to keep it fresh, so there isn't much to harp on about for 2019. Nevertheless, there are some new items.

The biggest change is the introduction of a wide 10-inch touchscreen in place of the previous 8.0-inch unit for the infotainment system. Unfortunately there still isn't compatibility for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, though we've heard support for the smartphone integration systems is coming.

2019 Jaguar F-Type

2019 Jaguar F-Type

Enlarge Photo

Other changes inside include new materials for some of the air vent surrounds, and an expanded suite of electronic driver aids. Lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition and a driver monitor are all standard, though bling spot warning is still listed as available.

Finally, there are new wheel patterns and paint finishes to choose from, plus new alphanumeric badging that expresses a particular powertrain's fuel type and output approximation measured in horsepower. Already seen on Jaguar's E-Pace and I-Pace, the badging uses a “P” to represent gasoline powertrains, a “D” for diesel, and an “EV” for electric, so for example a P300 badge would mean a gasoline engine with around 300 horsepower.

There hasn't actually been any changes to the F-Type's powertrains. The base engine is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 good for 296 horsepower. Above this is a 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 with outputs of 340 and 380 hp, and at the top is a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 with outputs of 550 and 575 hp. The 575-hp figure is reserved for the high-performance F-Type SVR.

2019 Jaguar F-Type

2019 Jaguar F-Type

Enlarge Photo

Most models are fitted with an 8-speed automatic as standard, though the model with the 340-hp V-6 can be fitted with a 6-speed manual. And V-8 models come with all-wheel drive as standard.

Pricing for the 2019 F-Type starts at $61,745, including destination, which is up slightly on the $60,895 starting price for the 2018 model.

For more on the Jaguar F-Type, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2019 Jaguar F-Type
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS spy shots and video 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS spy shots and video
BMW completes initial shakedown for Formula E racer BMW completes initial shakedown for Formula E racer
2019 Jaguar F-Type preview 2019 Jaguar F-Type preview
2020 Audi SQ3 spy shots 2020 Audi SQ3 spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.