Aston Martin Vantage, Audi A6 Avant, Ram 1500: Car News Headlines

2019 Audi A6 Avant

Aston Martin has a new Vantage on its hands but is it different enough to warrant trading in the previous model? Oh yes. It's light, it's taut, and it's got one of the best V-8 engines currently in production.

Audi has a new A6 that we only get to experience in sedan form here in the United States. Overseas there's an Avant wagon as well, and it could just be the more handsome of the two.

Ram's 1500 has been resigned for 2019. The truck is even bigger and bolder than before, but it also rides much better. We're talking near luxury sedan levels of comfort.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Aston Martin Vantage first drive review: tilting at windmills

2019 Audi A6 Avant wagon revealed

Living and working with the 2019 Ram 1500

Study: Driving habits tied not to pump prices but to percentage change

Overland ATS wants to build 150-mph Skyways above US highways

2019 Toyota Prius will be restyled to look more like Prime?

Bentley will add 10,000 more solar panels to its plant

2018 BMW M5 review

2020 Audi SQ3 spy shots

EPA does not set fuel-economy limits: get this right, journalists!