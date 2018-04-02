CT6's twin-turbo V-8 exclusive to Cadillac, says Johan de Nysschen

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Cadillac in March revealed a new 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 whose first application will be in the 2019 CT6 V-Sport, where it's estimated to deliver 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque.

General Motors tends to use its V-8s across its brands, so fans are already wondering when the engine, which features double overhead cams plus a compact and efficient hot-V configuration for its turbochargers, will appear in other GM products, namely the Chevrolet Corvette.

Well, Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen has come out and denied the possibility in an interview with Autoblog that was published on Wednesday.

"Just quit the speculation it's headed for Corvette,” he said. “It's not."

He further stressed the point by explaining that the engine has been developed with a focus on refinement and that a Corvette would need a “different kind of character.”

The fact that Cadillac will source the twin-turbo engine at the same Performance Build Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky where Chevy sources engines for the Corvette is what led to the speculation. There are also rumors that Chevrolet will offer a twin-turbocharged V-8 for its next Corvette, the C8.

Alleged CAD images of the new Corvette surfaced last year, including one showing a twin-turbo V-8. However, the engine in the CAD images featured turbochargers on the sides of the engine and not in the hot-V configuration.

Still, we wouldn't rule out some variant of Cadillac's twin-turbo V-8, perhaps with more displacement, bigger turbochargers and a higher output making it into the Corvette at some point. Stay tuned.