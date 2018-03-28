2019 Genesis G70 makes US debut at 2018 New York auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



It's been launched elsewhere on the globe but now the Genesis G70 BMW 3-Series and Lexus IS fighter has landed in the United States.

The small, sports luxury sedan arrives in showrooms in the summer as a 2019 model, and we got our first look up close on Wednesday at the local debut, which took place at the 2018 New York auto show.

The segment is a tough nut to crack but the G70 has a lot going for it. It takes everything Genesis has learned with the larger G80 and G90 sedans and improves upon it, and there's a 6-speed manual on offer for purists.

2019 Genesis G70 Enlarge Photo

Buyers in the U.S. will be able to choose from either a 252-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 or a 365-hp 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6. An 8-speed automatic with paddle shifters is offered on both, though the aforementioned 6-speed manual is only offered on the 2.0-liter mill. The same engines are found in the Kia Stinger, which is a close relative of the G70.

Drive is the rear wheels as standard but all-wheel drive is available. The V-6-equipped model with rear-wheel drive is the quickest of the bunch, with Genesis quoting a 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds. That makes the G70 quicker than the Stinger, though the Kia is the bigger car here. The G70 measures 184.5 inches in length, or roughly 6.0 less than the Stinger.

For buyers looking to add a little extra performance, Genesis will offer a limited-slip differential, Brembo brakes and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires.

2019 Genesis G70 Enlarge Photo

The exterior design is nice although we can't help but feel the designers picked the best parts from a number of rival models and slapped them together to form the G70. You have a dash of Audi in the grille, Lexus in the greenhouse, BMW in the front fenders and Mercedes-Benz in the taillights.

The interior is a better effort. It’s all modern, with nary a dash of woodgrain trim. The layout, fit and finish, and materials appear to be near the top of the class, and then you have some alluring options such as diamond-stitched Nappa leather and a 15-speaker Lexicon sound system.

Pricing will be announced closer to the market launch but should start in the mid-to-high $30k bracket, and there will be five trim levels to choose from starting with the base Advanced and topping out with the Sport. And as with all Genesis vehicles, G70 buyers will also be treated to extra services. A handy one is a pick up and delivery service when your car's due for maintenance. Genesis will also provide a loaner.

For more N.Y. auto show coverage, head to our dedicated hub.