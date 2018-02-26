Volvo says it's done developing gas-powered engines

News
2019 Volvo XC40, 2017 Los Angeles Auto ShowEnlarge Photo
The current portfolio of Volvo engines will be its last. The Swedish luxury brand confirmed it's finished with gasoline-powered engines as it paves the way for a fully electric future.
At the Volvo V60's reveal, the brand's CEO Håkan Samuelsson and other executives told Road & Track, in a report published last Friday, that its current engines are, indeed, the end of the road. There are no future budget allocations for gas-powered engines, but that's not to say its current engines won't continue to serve a purpose. Volvo's plan to electrify every one of its models introduced in 2019 and later will still include plenty of hybrids and plug-in hybrids.
The brand's current engines, its single- and twin-charged 2.0-liter 4-cylinders, will be augmented with more-powerful electric motors, according to the report. Future models may also boast rear-biased all-wheel-drive systems, thanks to the electric motors. Electric turbochargers are also a possibility, but the future rests on how much power the electric motors can make.
Eventually, Volvo will follow the Polestar brand into an all-electric future. Polestar's first model, the 1 performance coupe, is a hybrid but future vehicles will be purely electric. Polestar plans for more models following the coupe's launch, including a Polestar 2 electric sedan and a Polestar 3 electric SUV. A fourth model could be a convertible.
At Volvo, niche segments will be largely ignored. The brand plans to keep its focus on sedans, crossover SUVs, and wagons, per executives. However, we may see a coupe-like SUV next decade.
