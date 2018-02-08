Subaru isn't blue about 50 years of cars in the US





2018 Subaru 50th Anniversary Editions Enlarge Photo

The 6,300 cars and crossovers Subaru will finish in a unique paint shade to celebrate 50 years in the U.S. may be blue, but the automaker's American-market distributor certainly isn't.

After all, Subaru of America sold nearly 650,000 cars last year in the U.S., marking its ninth year in a row of record-breaking sales and making it the eighth-most popular new car brand here. Why not celebrate a little?

Subaru announced plans for its 50th anniversary cars at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show. The 6,300 50th Anniversary special editions build on range-topping versions of each of Subaru's sedans, crossovers, hatchbacks, and sports cars. The automaker will build 1,050 special editions each of its Crosstrek, Forester, Impreza, Legacy, and Outback models that represent the bulk of its sales volume. The remaining 1,050 to be painted Heritage Blue will be BRZ sports coupes and WRX and WRX STI sport sedans.

Aside from the blue paint and some satin chrome hints outside, they're not all that different. Inside, they all feature silver-hued seat belts, special floor mats, and the expected 50th anniversary badging on the leather seats.

Prices start at $29,200 for the Impreza and work their way up from there. The 50th Anniversary BRZ comes in at $30,800, while the WRX lists for $36,355 and the WRX STI tops the line at $42,055. All of those figures include a mandatory destination charge.