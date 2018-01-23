AMG GT sedan spied, Ginetta G60 LMP1 revealed, Tesla talked down: Car News Headlines

News
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT sedan spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Mercedes-AMG will add a standalone sedan to its arsenal of fast cars this summer. A prototype has been spotted and reveals a number of new clues about the final design.
British firm Ginetta is the first to reveal a new race car for the LMP1 class of the revamped 2018/2019 World Endurance Championship. The car is called the G60-LT-P1, and it is powered by a turbocharged V-6 with an estimated 800 horsepower on tap.
Bob Lutz is once again talking down the viability of Tesla. The industry veteran is an admirer of Tesla's products, though he questions the automaker's ability to churn them out at a profit.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT sedan spy shots and video
First LMP1 racer for revamped 2018/2019 WEC season revealed
Bob Lutz tells collectors to buy Tesla Model S while it's "still available”
Peugeot, Citroen eye return to US with new Atlanta HQ
Toyota Yaris GRMN hits the track
Will US auto industry simply succumb to China over electric cars?
BMW wants to reclaim luxury top spot from Mercedes by 2020
Here's how a 25 cent gas tax increase could affect you
Yamaha buys patent for tilting 3-wheeler
Partnerships, incentives to get India to 2030 fossil-fuel vehicle ban
