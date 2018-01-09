New Silverado 4500HD/5500HD trucks coming to join Chevy’s commercial fleet

Jan 9, 2018
Follow Viknesh

Teaser for 2019 Chevrolet 4500HD/5500HD debuting at 2018 Work Truck Show

Teaser for 2019 Chevrolet 4500HD/5500HD debuting at 2018 Work Truck Show

Enlarge Photo

Oh, the Silverado 3500HD? That’s cute.

Chevrolet is returning to the medium-duty truck market with the even bigger Silverado 4500HD and 5500HD pickups. They’ll debut in March at the 2018 Work Truck Show in Indianapolis and should be in production by the end of the year.

The Class 4 and 5 cab chassis trucks will be available in regular and crew cab models, with 2- and 4-wheel-drive capability and a wide range of weight ratings and wheelbases.

Chevy will also offer the trucks with OnStar with 4G LTE connectivity, which many fleet management companies today require.

Power meanwhile will come from Duramax diesel engines paired with Allison transmissions.

Chevy boasts the trucks will be highly maneuverable and among the easiest among the competitive set to upfit with specialized bodies, such as dump bodies, rollbacks and freight boxes. Among the potential rivals are the Ford F450/F550 and Ram 4500/5500 trucks.

The full details will be revealed during the debut at the Work Truck Show, which runs from March 6-9 at the Indiana Convention Center. Stay tuned.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2020 BMW 8-Series Convertible spy shots and video 2020 BMW 8-Series Convertible spy shots and video
Kia Niro EV concept with 238-mile range debuts at 2018 CES Kia Niro EV concept with 238-mile range debuts at 2018 CES
Driver in BMW M5 sets 232.5-mile record for longest drift Driver in BMW M5 sets 232.5-mile record for longest drift
Fisker EMotion debuts at CES, promised for 2019 with 400-mile range Fisker EMotion debuts at CES, promised for 2019 with 400-mile range
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.