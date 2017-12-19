Lexus drops second teaser for LF-1 Limitless crossover concept





Lexus LF-1 Limitless crossover concept teaser Enlarge Photo

Lexus has returned with a new teaser issued on Tuesday to foreshadow the Lexus LF-1 Limitless crossover concept's big reveal next month at the 2018 Detroit auto show. This time, it's a quick video that shows the concept's intricate front lighting display.

The lighting begins with a blue-illuminated Lexus badge, which then spreads to a sea of LED lights through what we can assume are the LF-1 Limitless' headlights. The pattern follows Lexus' typical recent design with jagged and striking edges. Finally, a set of orangeish lights illuminate in the flood of LEDs, which we will also assume are the concept car's turn signals. With darkness surrounding the vehicle and the lights fully operational, the LF-1 Limitless concept casts an angry demeanor, especially after the final LEDs show up.

The previous teaser showed a much more subdued look at the rear with a flowing and swoopy taillight bar stretching across the rear end.

The CALTY design studio in Southern California is responsible for the crossover's design, which notably created the Toyota FT-1 concept. The FT-1 previewed Toyota's forthcoming sports car, potentially a reborn Supra. Alas, the car won't make its debut next month in Detroit.

Earlier, we suggested the LF-1 Limitless could preview an all-new crossover, or perhaps a replacement for the Lexu LX SUV. With the latest teaser, we're going with the former possibility after Lexus specifically called the concept a "flagship crossover." The crossover could share a platform with the LS sedan and LC coupe, known as the GA-L platform. The architecture would give the LF-1 Limitless concept a more premium edge above the RX lineup. The term "crossover" also suggests a unibody structure, not a replacement for the hulking body-on-frame LX.

Lexus plans to debut the LF-1 Limitless concept bright and early on January 15 at the Detroit show, so stay tuned.