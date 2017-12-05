BMW 8-Series spied, Lamborghini Urus revealed, Range Rover plug-in hybrid tested: Car News Headlines

News
4 minutes ago
BMW’s electrification plans mapped out Car Tech
an hour ago
2019 Lamborghini UrusEnlarge Photo
BMW is bringing back the 8-Series, and judging by the latest spy shots the car is almost ready for its reveal. The standard 8-Series is a large, luxurious coupe but there will also be a convertible body style and high-performance M8 variant.
Lamborghini has revealed its new Urus SUV. It’s got an aggressive design that ensures it’s instantly recognizable as a Lambo, and thankfully it’s also got the performance to back up those looks.
Land Rover’s Range Rover and Range Rover Sport receive plug-in hybrid options for 2019. We’ve just tested the Range Rover plug-in, and despite the vehicle featuring a humble 4-cylinder it still meets our high expectations for the brand.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
