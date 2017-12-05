BMW 8-Series spied, Lamborghini Urus revealed, Range Rover plug-in hybrid tested: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Lamborghini Urus Enlarge Photo

BMW is bringing back the 8-Series, and judging by the latest spy shots the car is almost ready for its reveal. The standard 8-Series is a large, luxurious coupe but there will also be a convertible body style and high-performance M8 variant.

Lamborghini has revealed its new Urus SUV. It’s got an aggressive design that ensures it’s instantly recognizable as a Lambo, and thankfully it’s also got the performance to back up those looks.

Land Rover’s Range Rover and Range Rover Sport receive plug-in hybrid options for 2019. We’ve just tested the Range Rover plug-in, and despite the vehicle featuring a humble 4-cylinder it still meets our high expectations for the brand.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 BMW 8-Series spy shots and video

Lamborghini Urus: modern-day Rambo Lambo is finally here

2019 Land Rover Range Rover PHEV first drive: London, here's your off-roader

Ford recalls over 200,000 2016 F-150 pickups, Explorer SUVs

New Bullitt Ford Mustang may have just been spotted

Configuring a Tesla Model 3: buyer walks through the process with us

NEVS starts production of electric 9-3s in China

2018 Cadillac CTS-V review

Volkswagen reveals MOIA ride-sharing electric van concept

Tesla's huge Australia battery won't last as world's largest: Hyundai in the wings