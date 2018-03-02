Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder tipped for Geneva debut

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Lamborghini has a Huracán Performante-related debut pegged for next week's 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, and it's a safe bet the car will be the convertible version that we've seen testing on occasion over the past 12 months.

To be called the Huracán Performante Spyder, the car should benefit from all of the same performance upgrades of its coupe sibling and combine this with the standard Huracán Spyder's soft-top roof. The design takes just 17 seconds to go up or down and is fully functional at speeds of up to 31 mph.

Considering the Huracán Performante coupe can lap the Nürburgring in a blistering 6:52.01, a time bested by only the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, the new Huracán Performante Spyder could very well be the fastest convertible in production. Expect a 0-60 mph time of less than 3.0 seconds and a top speed of over 200 mph.

2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

In the engine bay will sit Lamborghini’s familiar 5.2-liter V-10, tuned here to deliver 631 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. The car's 7-speed dual-clutch transmission will also be optimized for increased performance, and drive will be to all four wheels via a Haldex all-wheel-drive system with mechanical self-locking rear differential.

But the real key to the car's performance will be the Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) active aerodynamics system, suited specifically to the Spyder body style. The system consists of electronically-controlled flaps that can vary between low-drag and high-downforce settings. The highlight is at the rear where air ducts in the engine cover connect to the rear wing as well as the wing pylons. Inside these ducts are flaps that can be opened or shut to constantly adjust the aero as a car tackles a track.

We'll have all the details soon enough as the car is scheduled to make its debut on March 6 at the 2018 Geneva auto show. In the meantime, learn about other cars appearing at the Swiss show by heading to our dedicated hub.