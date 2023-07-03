Mercedes-Benz is days out from introducing a new nameplate. The automaker on Wednesday will reveal the CLE-Class, a coupe that will replace both the C-Class and E-Class coupes. A convertible option is also planned.

Jay Leno recently spent some time behind the wheel of Ferrari's 296 GTB and discovered that the marque's entry-level mid-engine car is one of its most fun to drive. The 296 GTB he tested is owned by Ferrari collector David Lee and features the available Assetto Fiorano package.

BMW's art car collection dates back to 1975, and the latest will be one of the wildest yet. New York-based artist Julie Mehretu has been selected to transform a bare-carbon BMW M Hybrid LMDh race car into the latest art car, which BMW will then use for its return to the top level at the 24 Hours of Le Mans next year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

