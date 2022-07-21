The redesigned 2023 Honda Civic Type R has finally been revealed. The new hot hatch sticks to its tried and true formula of a massive rear wing, 6-speed manual transmission, and powerful turbo-4 powering the front wheels, and we can't wait to drive it.

Mercedes-Benz is out testing a new coupe expected to replace both the C-Class and E-Class coupes. The new coupe is expected to be called a CLE-Class, and we'll also see it offered in convertible guise.

Volkswagen Group's youngest brand is keen to enter the U.S. We're talking about Cupra, a performance-oriented brand out of Spain, and whose chief just said a launch in the U.S. was under investigation.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Honda Civic Type R grows larger, smarter, and faster

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class spy shots: New nameplate to replace C- and E-Class coupes

Cupra eying US market, says brand's chief

2023 Subaru Crosstrek review

2023 Rezvani Vengeance 7-seat SUV teased, debuts this summer

Hyundai reportedly developing a $20,000 EV for Europe

US Army to sample GMC Hummer EV in quest to reduce reliance on fossil fuels

2021 Cadillac Escalade review

2023 Acura ARX-06 LMDh race car completes first test

Solid state tech could reduce EV batteries' carbon footprint by 39%, research suggests