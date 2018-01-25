Chinese startup LVCHI heads to Geneva with EV penned by Italy's I.DE.A Institute

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



LVCHI logo Enlarge Photo

A new Chinese company has come out with ambitious plans to launch a family of electric cars, but unlike others this one is teaming up with an established design firm to work on its products. The company is called LVCHI, and on Thursday it announced plans to unveil an electric sedan concept at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show.

The concept will go by the name Venere, and the design firm behind it is Italy's I.DE.A Institute. This is the same design firm that unveiled the stunning Sofia concept (shown below) at 2010's Geneva show, so hopefully we're treated with the same beauty with the Venere.

LVCHI is no small player. Based in Shanghai, the company is fully funded and already has 400 employees, most of them working in the R&D department.

I.DE.A Institute Sofia Concept Enlarge Photo

The company says the Venere will be more of a prototype than concept. And not only will it be a functioning vehicle, but it will also apparently offer supercar-like performance. The plan is start limited production in Turin, Italy in 2019. It's not clear yet what markets it will be offered in, though.

Beyond the Venere, LVCHI plans a handful of additional electric cars ranging from city cars to luxury sedans to family-oriented SUVs and minivans. One of them will be a production version of the Urano concept that LVCHI presented in Shanghai earlier this month.

We'll have more details soon as the Venere is scheduled to make its debut on March 6 at the Geneva show. In the meantime, learn about other cars appearing at the show by heading to our dedicated hub.