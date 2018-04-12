Toyota Corolla may be next in line for GR performance transformation

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Toyota has a new Corolla on its hands, one that doesn't look like something your grandma would drive.

Soon, though, the car may also get some performance upgrades to back its racy looks.

In an interview with Motoring published Thursday, Sean Hanley, the head of sales and marketing for Toyota's Australia division, said it was only a matter of time until the Corolla received the GR treatment.

GR is Toyota's new performance sub-brand. Launched in Japan last year, GR, which stands for Gazoo Racing, Toyota's official motorsport division, offers various stages of performance ranging from mild bolt-on parts to dedicated performance models. The latter uses the GRMN badge and the first member is the Fiesta ST and Polo GTI-rivaling Yaris GRMN.

A Corolla GRMN would potentially rival the Focus ST and Golf GTI, as well as the new Veloster N.

Another Toyota model expected to be badged a GRMN is the new Supra due in showrooms next year.

GR products are limited to just a few markets at present but there are plans to take it worldwide, though here in the United States it may be branded something else, like TRD.

The new Corolla reaches showrooms this summer as a 2019 model. It will be offered in sedan and hatchback body styles, though the sedan is yet to be revealed, and at launch there will be a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine delivering 168 horsepower to the front wheels via either a 6-speed manual or CVT.