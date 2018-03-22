Opel Corsa latest to receive GSi performance trim

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



German automaker Opel recently revived its GSi performance trim with a hot version of its Insignia sedan and wagon.

Now, Opel has revealed the second model to receive the GSi treatment: the Corsa subscompact.

The Corsa GSi is all about agile handling. That's why the car comes with the same sport-tuned suspension from the previous Corsa OPC. Honed on the Nürburgring, the setup includes Koni dampers and a ride height 0.4 inches lower than the stock Corsa. Opel has also fitted the Corsa GSi with 17-inch wheels. A set of 18-inch light alloys is available.

Inside, the Corsa GSi can be equipped with Recaro seats at the front. The standard transmission is a 6-speed manual that comes with a leather-wrapped shifter. Aluminum pedals complete the sport-themed cabin.

Opel hasn't said what powertrain resides under the hood but it will most likely be a turbocharged inline-4. The same type of engine featured in the Corsa OPC, which was rated at 207 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque (206 lb-ft with overboost), though we're expecting something slightly lower for the Corsa GSi.

The Corsa GSi goes on sale in Europe later this year. Sadly, we won't see it in the United States since Opel isn't selling cars here.