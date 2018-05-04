Aston Martin Vantage GT3 and GT4 on the way

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for 2019 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 race car Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin on Friday confirmed two more race cars based on its newest Vantage sports car.

They are new GT3 and GT4 variants that Aston Martin Racing will reveal this summer ahead of delivery to customer teams prior to the 2019 motorsport season.

The news comes ahead of this weekend's debut of the new Aston Martin Vantage GTE race car in the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, the opening round of the 2018/2019 World Endurance Championship.

The Vantage GT3 and GT4 will replace, respectively, the hugely successful V12 Vantage GT3 and V8 Vantage GT4 based on the previous generation Aston Martin sports car. Just some of the competitions we're likely to see them in include the Blancpain GT Series, the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. and the VLN series, whose highlight is the 24 Hours Nürburgring.

Both cars will run race-modified versions of the AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 used in the road car. They will also feature agressive body work as previewed here in a teaser shot.

Moreover, the GT3 in particular will draw heavily on lessons learned in the development of the GTE, which was developed in tandem with the road car over the past 18 months.

Speaking of the road car, don't be surprised if we see a Vantage GT3 road car launched to challenge the likes of the AMG GT R and Porsche 911 GT3. The previous Vantage had its own GT3 road car, though it was never sold in the United States.