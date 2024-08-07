The Acura RDX received a nip and a tuck for 2025

The infotainment system's touchpad remains

The 2025 RDX arrives in showrooms this month, pricing hasn't been announced

Acura has updated its top-selling RDX compact crossover for the 2025 model year, enhancing the vehicle's look and adding refinements in the cabin.

On the outside, the 2025 RDX sports a new frameless grille design with a revised mesh pattern. There are also new wheel patterns, including for the standard 19-inch wheels, as well as the three new color options Solar Silver Metallic, Canyon River Blue Metallic, and Urban Gray Pearl.

Buyers looking for a sportier appearance can opt for the A-Spec model which comes with additional blacked-out accents and standard 20-inch wheels.

Inside is where the bulk of the updates are found. The center console has been redesigned to increase storage, including for the cupholderes which are now bigger. Access to the wireless phone charger is also easier, Acura said.

2025 Acura RDX

The infotainment screen is still a 10.2-inch unit but a new wide-screen mode has been introduced for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which are wireless in the 2025 RDX. RDXes equipped with the Advance Package now come with full-leather trim and additional ambient lighting that extendss to the door-mounted speakers.

All RDX models come standard with a sport-tuned suspension that can be upgraded with available adaptive dampers.

There's been no change in the powertrain department, which means the 2025 RDX comes as standard with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 good for 272 hp. The engine is hooked to 10-speed automatic and drives all four wheels via a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system that can send up to 70% of the drive torque to the rear axle and 100% of that to an individual rear wheel to aid in cornering.

2025 Acura RDX

For buyers seeking more performance, Acura has indicated that all of its vehicles will eventually offer a sporty Type S variant, though the RDX isn't expected to receive the treatment until a redesigned model arrives.

The 2025 RDX reaches showrooms later this month. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.

The current RDX has been on sale since the 2019 model year, though the crossover is still selling strong, managing almost 40,000 units in the U.S. last year. The latest changes should help keep the momentum going.