The AC Cars Cobra GT Roadster gains a coupe sibling

Only 99 Cobra GT Coupes will be made with deliveries starting late in 2025

The AC Cars Cobra GT Coupe costs about $351,000

AC Cars on Thursday added a coupe counterpart to its stunning Cobra GT Roadster launched a year ago, providing fans of the lightweight sports car with an all-weather option.

The fixed-roof model is called the Cobra GT Coupe, and orders can be placed for deliveries starting in late 2025. The first examples to be delivered will be an extreme Clubsport Edition honed for the racetrack and limited to just 99 units.

AC is a British automaker that can trace its roots all the way back to 1901, though it's arguably most famous for its Ace sports car that was launched in 1953 and later served as the basis for the Shelby Cobra. The Shelby also spawned its own coupe variant in the form of the Daytona Coupe.

AC built its own versions of the Cobra with V-8 power back in the day, and had a coupe version known as the A98 that raced at the 1964 24 Hours of Le Mans. While the A98 was strictly a race car, the modern Cobra GT Coupe has been built for the road.

It shares its bespoke aluminum spaceframe chassis with the Cobra GT Roadster, and also comes with a lightweight carbon-fiber body. The chassis was designed from scratch and features a wheelbase that's about 11 inches longer than on the original Cobra, so drivers over six feet can sit comfortably. The wheelbase measures 101 inches and the car's total length is approximately 166.3 inches. The targeted curb weight is under 3,300 pounds, with the weight to be split near 50:50 front-to-rear.

Power comes from a Ford 5.0-liter V-8 that delivers 450 hp as standard or 720 hp with an available supercharger. The Clubsport Edition will pack as much as 799 hp, however.

Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, and they also have the option of adding a Torsen limited-slip differential. Drive goes to the rear wheels only. The coupe will benefit from the same levels of performance as the roadster, AC said.

Production will take place at the same facility on the U.K.'s south coast where the roadster is built. Pricing for the coupe starts at 325,000 British pounds (approximately $351,000).