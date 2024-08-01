The management structure of Audi's new Formula 1 team came closer into full view on Thursday with news that Red Bull Racing Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley will leave his current squad to join Audi as its new team principal.

The sporting director is one of the most important members of an F1 team, as the role is responsible for all trackside operations.

And Wheatley is one of the most successful in that role. He's been at Red Bull for 18 years, initially serving as Team Manager and later Sporting Director. During his time with the team, it has taken home 13 world championships, consisting of both Drivers' and Constructors' titles.

Red Bull said Wheatley will remain with the team through the 2024 season, before entering a period of gardening leave in 2025.

Audi hasn't said when Wheatley is due to start. However, Audi's first season of F1 will be in 2026. It will replace current team Sauber, which it has fully acquired.

Wheatley isn't the only senior member of the Red Bull team that's about to leave the squad. Current Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey announced in May he will leave the team in the first quarter of 2025. He hasn't announced his future plans yet.

Other senior figures have also recently left the team. These include Rob Marshall and Dan Fallows who joined McLaren and Aston Martin, respectively.

News of Wheatley's signing comes just a week after Audi announced the departure of team CEO Andreas Seidl and Designated Chairman Oliver Hoffman from the F1 project. At the same time, Audi named former Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technical Officer.