Carlos Sainz has a ride for the 2025 Formula 1 season and beyond.

On Monday, the Spaniard announced via Instagram he signed with Wiliams Racing for 2025 and 2026 on a two-year contract.

Williams said the contract has the option to be extended. The move will see Sainz join Alex Albon and replace Logan Sargeant. Sainz will continue to race the number 55 car.

The deal ensures that Sainz will race for Williams with the current generation F1 car, final development of the next-generation F1 car, and the first season of the new F1 car. The 2026 F1 race car will be a new design and power plant. Continuity for Williams was just secured.

Sargeant only raced for Williams for two years and came up through the team's Driver Academy.

Sainz, who is 29 years old, has raced with Ferrari since 2021. In 2022 his initial contract with the Prancing Horse was extended through 2024.

In February, Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari announced the Brit would leave Mercedes-AMG Petronas after 11 years and make the move to Ferrari on a "multi-year contract." Hamilton will race alongside Charles Leclerc for Ferrari. Leclerc has a new deal with Ferrari with the contract reportedly lasting through 2029.

The current 2024 F1 Driver's Championship standings have Carlos Sainz sitting in fifth with 162 points. His current teammate Charles Leclerc is in third with 177 points. Williams sits in 18th and 20th place with Alexander Albon with 4 points and Logan Sargeant sitting with 0 points, respectively.

Over the weekend Sainz took sixth at the 2024 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, which was 43.195 behind the leader.