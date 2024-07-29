The Chevrolet Corvette enters the 2025 model year with few changes, though for fans of extreme performance there's a new generation of the ZR1 on offer.

It joins the existing Stingray, E-Ray, and Z06 models that all carry over mostly unchanged. Some of the pricing has changed, though.

A Chevy spokesperson confirmed to Motor Authority that pricing for the entry-level Stingray starts at $69,995 for 2025. The electrified E-Ray is priced from $108,595 while the track-focused Z06 is priced from $113,795. All figures include a $1,695 destination charge.

The Stingray's pricing is unchanged from the previous year though the E-Ray and Z06 are both up $2,000. A convertible option remains available and is a $7,000 premium for each model.

2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

Most of the 2025 range is expected in showrooms later this year, though the new ZR1, which was revealed last week, is only due in showrooms next year. Chevy hasn't announced a price but the starting figure is expected to be in the upper $100,000-bracket. Fully loaded examples may crest the $200,000 mark, which would be a first for America's sports car.

That's steep, but the car will come with a maximum 1,064 hp from a newly developed twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V-8. It will also stand out from the rest of the 2025 Corvette range thanks to a unique split rear window that serves not only as a nod to a design used on the 1963 Corvette but also an aerodynamic function. An available ZTK Performance Package also adds a host of extra aerodynamic modifications that together lift maximum downforce to 1,200 pounds.

The Corvette Stingray, which was the sole model available at the mid-engine C8 Corvette's 2020 launch, may have less than half the power but it's certainly no slouch, and certainly not to be overlooked. Its 6.2-liter V-8 makes 490 hp as standard but can be boosted to 495 hp with an available performance exhaust.

The Corvette E-Ray was a new addition for 2024. It uses the Stingray’s V-8 teamed with a 160-hp front-mounted electric motor to produce a total of 655 hp and all-wheel drive. It also features a 3.6-inch wider body that it shares with the Z06.

2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

The Corvette Z06, a Motor Authority Best Car to Buy winner, was added for 2023 and brings a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V-8 related to the engine in the ZR1. Known as the LT6 (the ZR1 engine is the LT7), the engine delivers an impressive 670 hp without the use of forced induction, making it the most powerful naturally aspirated V-8 fitted to a production car.

Changes for the 2025 include the new exterior colors Competition Yellow Tintcoat Metallic and Hysteria Purple Metallic, plus the new interior trim color Habanero interior, and the availability of blue contrast stitching on a black interior. Velocity Yellow is also available for the brake calipers. A leather steering wheel has also been made available on most configurations.

For the Stingray, the Z51 Performance Package features a new spoiler, and for the Z06 the 10-spoke wheel option has four paint finishes to choose from.

All 2025 Corvettes, including the new ZR1, come with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transaxle as the sole gearbox option.