On top of its thumping 1,064 hp, the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 will have another special attribute: a nod to outgoing Corvette chief engineer Tadge Juechter.

On the top left of the ZR1's split rear window will proudly sit a small depiction of Juechter, something that's already being referred to as the “Tadge badge.”

Chevy will also feature it on the front windshields of other Corvette models for 2025 and beyond, similar to how a depiction of Zora Arkus-Duntov, the Corvette’s first chief engineer, has been featured on all Corvette windshields since the arrival of the current C8 generation.

The graphic is a small recognition of his 47-year long contribution to General Motors, and in particular his work on several generations of the Corvette. Juechter retired this summer, and the ZR1 is the final project he signed off.

Chevrolet Corvette chief engineer Tadge Juechter

Juechter spent a total 31 years focused on the Corvette, having first joined the sports car program in 1993. He became the assistant chief engineer in 1999 and in 2006 he took over as chief engineer. In the years since, he oversaw development of the C7 and C8 generations.

Chevy in June confirmed Tony Roma as Juechter's replacement. Like Juechter, Roma is a veteran of GM and has previously worked on various Corvette projects, particularly in the area of powertrain development. He also worked on many of Cadillac's Cadillac's V-Series and Blackwing performance models, as well as the Celestiq electric flagship.

Future Corvette development will be handed by a newly established Global Corvette and Performance Cars team, which Roma will oversee. He will also lead the Luxury and Performance Car team at GM alongside his running of the Corvette team.