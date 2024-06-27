ChatGPT AI is coming to Audis

Certain Audis as old as 2021 models will get upgraded with ChatGPT AI

The upgrade for Audis equipped with MIB 3 infotainment systems will being in July

Audi is adding ChatGPT to around two million vehicles going back to the 2021 model year.

ChatGPT will be added to models with the MIB 3 infotainment system beginning in July, Audi said in a press release Thursday. The popular AI chatbot will also be incorporated into the automaker's E3 1.2 electronics architecture, which debuts on the 2025 Audi Q6 E-Tron electric SUV.

2025 Audi Q6 E-Tron

In the MIB 3-equipped models, ChatGPT will able to answer general knowledge questions, building on an existing voice-recognition system for in-vehicle functions like infotainment, navigation, and climate control.

In the Q6 E-Tron and other forthcoming models, ChatGPT will act as an extension of an Audi-developed voice assistant, activated with the prompt "Hey Audi" or via a push-to-talk button. This voice assistant can already control vehicle functions and provide some information like weather forecasts. The system will only ask ChatGPT general knowledge questions it can't answer on its own.

2025 Audi Q6 E-Tron

Audi sees other future possibilities, such as allowing ChatGPT to answer questions about the vehicle, such as tire-pressure settings. Outside the car, Audi also aims to use AI software for quality control, including checking spot welds and looking for cracks in materials during vehicle assembly.

The 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI, from Audi's parent brand, also adds ChatGPT as part of an updated infotainment system. As with Audi, the VW integration of ChatGPT primarily functions as an upgrade to the voice-recognition system. In 2023 Mercedes-Benz announced what it called a ChatGPT beta program, making the chatbot available in over 900,000 vehicles equipped with the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system.