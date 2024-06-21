Ferrari will stop offering built-in navigation systems in its vehicles

The automaker sees smartphone navigation apps as the future

Ferrari will offer smartphone mirroring (like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) on its vehicles' screens

Ferrari is phasing out built-in navigation systems from its cars, leaving owners to rely on phone navigation or other portable navigation devices for finding their way around.

While it was standard for years, Ferrari's Purosangue SUV and the upcoming 12Cilindri supercar skip a built-in navigation system, and future models will, too.

The information was revealed last week to Australian media, including Drive, by Emanuele Carando, Ferrari's head of product marketing.

"We did this because we think the phone, and the fantastic mirroring of the phone, is the most user-friendly possibility, and (the) most updated system," he said.

Ferrari 12Cilindri

Carando's comments mirror those made by Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna during the Financial Times' 2023 Future of the Car summit, where he said most owners already use their phones for navigation. The mirroring systems Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have been standard on Ferraris since the start of the decade.

While Ferrari is doubling down on smartphone mirroring systems, other automakers are backing away from them. General Motors has skipped the technology on its latest electric vehicles, which come with their own Android-based operating system featuring Google Maps. Other companies such as Rivian and Tesla have also shunned the technology in favor of their own operating systems and navigation systems.

At the same time, more and more automakers are continuing to adopt Andorid-based operating systems for the their respective infotainment systems, similar to GM, while Apple is looking to take over the whole dash, including the digital gauge cluster, with the next-generation version of CarPlay. Apple last week previewed the system, which will enable automakers to use their own designs when CarPlay is activated, for example for the gauge cluster, infotainment system, and digital controls for such functions as climate settings.