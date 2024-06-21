BMW's celebrating the X5 SUV's 25th anniversary

A 2025 BMW X5 Silver Anniversary Edition marks the occasion, about 1,000 units will be made

The X5 has been produced in Spartanburg, South Carolina, since its inception

BMW on Friday revealed the 2025 X5 Silver Anniversary Edition to mark 25 years since the first X5 rolled off the production line at the automaker's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The Spartanburg plant is still home to X5 production, and the special edition will start rolling off the line there this August. Production will be limited to around 1,000 units, and pricing has been confirmed by BMW to start at $81,075, including a $1,175 destination charge.

The X5 Silver Anniversary Edition is based on the 2025 X5's xDrive40i grade, meaning it comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, which together deliver 375 hp.

It's finished in Lime Rock Gray paint, which matches the silver that served as the hero color of the original X5, and combines this with dark accents that are normally reserved for X5s equipped with the available M Sport and M Sport Professional packages.

2025 BMW X5 Silver Anniversary Edition 2025 BMW X5 Silver Anniversary Edition 2025 BMW X5 Silver Anniversary Edition

Plenty of additional features are fitted as standard. These include custom badges, 20-inch M Sport wheels, and the X5's xOffroad Package that includes air springs, underbody protection plates, and four drive modes designed to handle various surface terrains (snow, sand, gravel, and rocks).

A roof rack and all-weather floor mats are also included, and for buyers looking to further enhance the vehicle's off-road capability, BMW will offer a discount on General Grabber All-Terrain tires purchased and installed at the dealership.

The original X5 was BMW's first SUV, and was widely heralded for its car-like dynamics. This set it apart from many SUVs at the time that were still based on truck-like body-on-frame platforms. It featured a self-supporting safety body shell and independent suspension. The all-wheel-drive system distributed drive torque to the front and rear wheels in a 38:62 ratio, giving the X5 a sporty rear-drive bias.

Since the first one rolled off the line on Sept. 1, 1999, more than three million X5s have been built, spanning four generations.