Nissan is the latest of several automakers to announce plans to integrate Tesla's charging connector, known as NACS (North American Charging Standard), for its vehicles destined to be sold in the U.S. and Canada.

The move will make access to Tesla's vast charging network seamless and convenient for Nissan owners. It will also significantly increase the number of fast-charging locations available to them.

Tesla's DC fast chargers, known as Superchargers, account for about 60% of fast chargers in the U.S., according to the Department of Energy, and they are currently being opened up to rival brands in a deal made between Tesla and the White House earlier this year.

Nissan on Wednesday said an adapter will be offered to Ariya owners starting in 2024, which will enable them to use NACS chargers. The Leaf wasn't mentioned in the announcement.

Tesla Supercharger connector - now called NACS

And starting in 2025, Nissan EVs sold in the U.S. and Canada will feature a NACS connector built in. Nissan didn't say whether the vehicles will also have the current CCS (Combined Charging System) connector or whether an adapter will be required.

"We are happy to provide access to thousands more fast chargers for Nissan EV drivers, adding confidence and convenience when planning long-distance journeys,” Jérémie Papin, head of Nissan Americas, said in a statement.

Ford, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, Rivian, and Volvo have all made similar deals with Tesla to use its charging network, and many of those automakers have also announced plans to adopt the NACS connector for their vehicles in North America. Hyundai, Stellantis, and Volkswagen have indicated that they may also follow suit.