Jeep has updated the Wrangler, adding more standard equipment and expanding the lineup with two more grades. There's also a price cut, with the starting price of both the regular Wrangler and plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe starting lower than in the previous year.

Shelby American is offering modern examples of an iconic drag racer from the 1960s. The company will build five new examples of its 1963 Cobra Dragonsnake, each priced from $750,000.

Volvo is entering the subcompact segment with an electric crossover dubbed the EX30. There will be both a regular version plus a more rugged EX30 Cross Country, with the latter expected to be the more popular option in the U.S.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Jeep Wrangler costs $33,690, offers more as standard

Shelby to offer five new 1963 Cobra Dragonsnakes

2025 Volvo EX30 revealed in rugged Cross Country guise

Review: 2023 Toyota Prius

Aston Martin to keep mid-engine cars as low-volume specials

GM's Buick Proxima EV concept for China is a gullwing flagship

Toyota Land Cruiser may return to US as rebadged Prado

Review: 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

2023 Detroit auto show will have twice as many brands as last year

Charging blunts benefits of electric ride-hailing, study finds