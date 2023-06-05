The earliest versions of the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R are now just a year out from eligibility for import into the U.S. under the 25-year rule, but examples of the car are already here, legally, and one of those cars is up for sale.

The car featured here, which bears chassis no. BNR34002623, is available via online auction at Cars & Bids, and it's a V-Spec model finished in the highly desirable Midnight Purple color, specifically Midnight Purple II. The color is relatively rare among R34 GT-Rs (only 282 examples were painted this way for the 1999 model year), and appears different depending on the level of ambient light, switching between a dark, almost black appearance to a brighter purple.

The bid at the time of writing is $154,000, with three days left for the sale.

An R34 GT-R V-Spec of the same vintage sold for a staggering $315,187 in 2021, though that car had only around 40,000 miles on its odometer, while this one is closer to 95,400 miles.

1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec bearing chassis no. BNR34002623 - Photo credit: Cars & Bids

Another R34 GT-R sold in May for $1.35 million, though that car featured a specification personally picked by Paul Walker and was driven by the actor in 2009's “Fast & Furious.”

This car was imported into the U.S. under NHTSA's Show or Display rules, and carries a Washington title, according to the listing. The rule limits cars to how much they can drive annually at just 2,500 miles.

1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec bearing chassis no. BNR34002623 - Photo credit: Cars & Bids

GT-Rs are notorious for carrying loads of modifications, though this car appears to be in a relatively clean state, with the listing mentioning only a few modifications. They include a Pioneer head unit, a GT-R M-Spec steering wheel, and an aftermarket rearview mirror.

Like all R34 GT-Rs, the car comes with a 6-speed manual, all-wheel drive, rear-wheel steering, and a 2.6-liter turbo-6. The engine, often referred to by its internal code of RB26DETT, is officially rated at 276 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque, though it's well known that this is an understated figure to meet a previous gentleman's agreement between Japanese automakers to limit output to 276 hp in the interest of safety. The real figure is closer to 330 hp.

1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec bearing chassis no. BNR34002623 - Photo credit: Cars & Bids

The V-Spec grade adds firmer suspension, a carbon-fiber rear diffuser, and a limited-slip differential at the rear, among other extras.

The car is located at the dealership The Import Guys in San Diego.