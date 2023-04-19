The Kia Stinger bows out after the 2024 model year and Kia has launched the Stinger Tribute Edition to mark the end of the sport sedan's run. Just 1,000 will be built for worldwide consumption, with 440 of those earmarked for the U.S.

Lotus is expanding beyond its traditional sports car domain with new models aimed at mainstream buyers, all of them powered by batteries. The first is the Eletre SUV, which is due in showrooms in 2024. It will be followed by a sedan, rumored to be called an Envya, and a new spy video shows a prototype on the move.

Lordstown's Endurance electric truck is back in production. Only 31 examples were built prior to production coming to a stop in February, and Lordstown doesn't plan to speed things up anytime soon.

