Lotus is expanding beyond its traditional sports car domain with new models aimed at mainstream buyers, all of them powered by batteries. One of them will be a sedan rumored to be called the Envya, a prototype for which was just spotted.

2025 Mini Aceman spy shots - Picture credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle we spied was a Mini electric crossover that will slot below the Countryman. It was previewed last July by the Aceman concept and is expected to carry that name into production.

Teaser for 2024 Mini Countryman

A redesigned Mini Countryman is also coming soon. It will offer buyers the choice of gas or electric powertrains, and Mini has confirmed production will take place in Germany.

Teaser for AC Cobra GT Roadster due in 2023

AC Cars, the British company that built the Ace sports car used by Carroll Shelby in the 1960s to create the original Shelby Cobra, is still kicking and plans to launch a new sports car this year. The car will be a modern take on the Cobra and feature a Ford 5.0-liter V-8 under the hood.

Teaser for 2024 Kia EV9 debuting on March 15, 2023

Another vehicle coming this year is an electric SUV with rugged looks and third-row seats from Kia. The vehicle is the production version of the EV9 concept unveiled at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show, teasers for which were released this week.

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

And finally, we slid behind the wheel of the newest Porsche 911 GT3 RS this week. The car may not offer the same sense of brutal acceleration as many modern supercars, but where it really shines is in its cornering and stopping ability.