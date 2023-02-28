Nissan plans to add even more electric vehicles to its global lineup than what it had planned less than two years ago.

The automaker on Monday said it will offer 19 EVs spanning its Nissan and Infiniti brands by 2030, up from a previous goal of 15 announced in late 2021 as part of the launch of its Ambition 2030 strategy. It cited changes in customer needs and the business environment as the reason for the increase.

While the goal is for Nissan's global lineup, the automaker will also have a major EV presence in the U.S. by 2030. Nissan said it expects approximately 40% of its sales in the U.S. to be EVs by that date.

Nissan hasn't provided specifics on the types of vehicles that will form its EV portfolio. However, the automaker rolled out a handful of concepts when launching the Ambition 2030 strategy. One of the concepts, the Surf-Out, was a pickup truck—a body style Nissan is reportedly considering for its future EVs sold in the U.S.

Nissan Surf-Out concept

At least two of the EVs, one each for the Nissan and Infiniti brands, will be built at Nissan's plant in Canton, Mississippi, from 2025. Nissan last year said it was investing $500 million to upgrade the plant for EV production.

Nissan is also investing in the development of solid-state batteries, which the automaker expects to be market ready in 2028. Nissan estimates that its solid-state batteries will cost approximately $75 per kilowatt-hour by 2028, and the automaker aims to eventually reduce this to $65 per kwh, at which point Nissan predicts it will be able to build EVs at the same cost as internal-combustion models. The automaker already has a pilot plant building prototype solid-state batteries at its research center near Yokohama, Japan.