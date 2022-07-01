We drove the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 broke cover, and the BMW 3.0 CSL was both spotted and teased. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Our perception of the future of General Motors' luxury division came into focus when we drove the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq. The electric crossover SUV wears a gorgeous design, and its high-quality interior isn't a parts-bin special. With more than 300 miles of range and a suspension firmly planted in the grand touring genre, the Lyriq might just be the beginning of something great at Cadillac.

The McMurty Speirling warped both time and space as it flung itself up the hill at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The small electric car set a new record, climbing the hill in 38.09 seconds. Capable of more than 4,400 lb of downforce, the Speirling boasts insane numbers as it produces about 1,000 hp and weighs less than 2,200 lb.

The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 finally debuted with a coupe-like design featuring strong Porsche and Mercedes-Benz vibes. The fastback sedan is the production version of the Prophecy concept, and will feature rear- or all-wheel drive and more than 300 miles of range when it arrives in the U.S. in 2023.

BMW M CEO Frank van Meel teased the new BMW 3.0 CSL on Instagram. Two days later, we spotted a prototype pulling onto public roads. Set to be a reskinned M4 CSL, the modern 3.0 CSL will feature unique bodywork, more boost pumped into its turbo-6, and an expected price tag of nearly $800,000.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV hit the road in prototype form this week. With a production body sans trim and lighting, the Silverado EV has entered an on-road testing phase of its development as the team marches toward production next year.